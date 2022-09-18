AC Milan vs Napoli Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Serie A will witness an enthralling game as the two Italian giants AC Milan and Napoli, clash on Monday, September 19 at the San Siro.

Both teams come in at the back of strong performances in the UEFA Champions League this week. Milan outperformed Dinamo Zagreb at home, while Napoli dominated Glasgow Rangers in their group fixture

Napoli are tied for first place in the Serie A rankings with AC Milan and Atalanta but have the advantage due to a higher goal difference. The Blues have been in fine form since the season began and will be looking to continue their purple patch. Their best performance till now has to be their 4-1 trouncing of English Premier League side Liverpool.

Meanwhile, AC Milan remained undefeated in Serie A last weekend, putting them on the right track to defend their Italian title. However, a soft red card for their main man Rafael Leão ruined the day for Stefano Pioli. Without their in-form forward, the Rossinerri might struggle in front of goal.

The match offers to be a high-octane fixture between the two best sides of Italy.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli will take place on September 19, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Napoli be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match betweenAC Milan and Napolibegin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan and Napoli Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A match will be televised on Viacom18’s Vh1 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan and Napoli Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A match is available to be streamed live on the Voot Select and JioTV app and website.

AC Milan and Napoli Possible Starting XI:

AC MilanPredicted Starting Line-upMike Maignan (Gk), Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud, Charles De Ketelaere

NapoliPredicted Starting Line-up: lex Meret (Gk), Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mario Rui, Piotr Zielinski, Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

