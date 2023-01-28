AC Milan vs Sassuolo Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo Live Coverage on Live TV Online

AC Milan will battle it out against Sassuolo at the San Siro on Sunday. The Rossoneri are currently second in the Serie A table with 38 points from 19 games which include 11 wins, five draws and three defeats.

Despite the standings, AC Milan are encountering a tough run of form at the moment, as they remain winless in their last five games across all competitions. They have been knocked out of the Coppa Italia, lost to arch-rivals Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italia final and got trashed by Lazio in their last league game.

Stefano Pioli’s men would be looking to get out of this rut and a positive result on Sunday could help them regain some lost momentum.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, are struggling at the bottom of the table, only five points above the relegation zone right now. They are currently placed 17th in the league table with 17 points from 19 games, involving four victories, five draws and 10 losses.

The Neroverdi remain winless in their last six matches, desperately needing a win in the hopes of salvaging their season.

Ahead of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be played at the San Siro, Milan.

What time will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo begin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo will begin at 5 pm IST, on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

AC Milan vs Sassuolo predicted starting lineup

AC Milan Probable Starting XI: Ciprian Tataruaanu, Sergino Dest, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Ismaal Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud, Junior Messias

Sassuolo Probable Starting XI: Gianluca Pegolo, Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Martin Erlic, Jeremy Toljan, Pedro Obiang, Davide Frattesi, Armand Lauriente, Hamed Traore, Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel

