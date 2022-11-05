Home » News » Football » AC Milan vs Spezia Serie A Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Serie A Match Live?

AC Milan vs Spezia Serie A Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Serie A Match Live?

Know when and where to watch the live streaming online of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 17:00 IST

Milan

Check here AC Milan vs Spezia Serie A live streaming details.
AC Milan will host Spezia for an interesting Serie A encounter on November 6. The Rossoneri are the overwhelming favourites to triumph against Spezia. AC Milan bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Torino in Serie A by trouncing RB Salzburg 4-0 in the Champions League. If they win on Sunday and Napoli lose their match on Saturday, AC Milan can climb up to the second spot in the standings. So the stakes are high for AC Milan. Moreover, Stefano Pioli is expected to make several changes to the side that started against Salzburg, with veteran striker Olivier Giroud likely to be rested.

Although no one will bet against the hosts, Spezia are one of only two teams to have beaten AC Milan at home this year. That match will be on the minds of Spezia players when they take the field on Sunday. Ahead of the match between AC Milan and Spezia, here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia will be played on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia begin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia will begin at 1:15 am IST, on November 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

AC Milan Predicted Line-up: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Origi

Spezia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dragowski; Amian, Ampadu, Kiwior, Reca; Ekdal, Bourabia; Agudelo, Verde, Gyasi, Nzola

first published: November 05, 2022, 17:00 IST
last updated: November 05, 2022, 17:00 IST

