AC Milan vs Torino Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Coppa Italia Live Coverage on Live TV Online

AC Milan, with an aim of reaching the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia, will be up against Torino on Thursday. The Coppa Italia round of 16 fixture between AC Milan and Torino will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

The Rossoneri head into the fixture after playing out a 2-2 draw against Roma in their last match. Stefano Pioli’s men are currently placed in the third spot in the Serie A standings.

Torino, on the other hand, have already won two matches in this season’s Coppa Italia to reach the pre-quarters. Ivan Juric’s men were held to a 1-1 draw in their last encounter against Salernitana in Serie A.

AC Milan and Torino had last faced each other back in October last year and the Turin-based side had emerged victorious in that contest by a margin of 2-1.

Ahead of the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Torino, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Torino be played?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Torino will take place on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the Coppa Italia match AC Milan vs Torino be played?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Torino will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

At what time will the Coppa Italia match AC Milan vs Torino begin?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Torino will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia match?

AC Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia match?

AC Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia match will not be streamed live in India.

AC Milan vs Torino Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud

Torino Predicted Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa, Dylan Bronn, Flavius Daniliuc, Federico Fazio, Antonio Candreva, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Emil Bohinen, Tonny Vilhena, Domagoj Bradaric, Federico Bonazzoli, Boulaye Dia

