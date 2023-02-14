AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Live?

Tottenham Hotspur will take on AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture at San Siro on February 15. Spurs are witnessing some oscillating form at the moment, defeating defending Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend and losing heavily to Leicester City in their following match. Despite their spells of inconsistency, the North London club breezed through the Champions League 2023 group stages, finishing Group D in first position with three wins, two draws and one loss from six games.

AC Milan had a mixed time in the Champions League group stages but ended it on a strong note winning their last two games against Dinamo Zagreb and Red Bull Salzburg convincingly. The Rossoneri are having a rough patch in the Serie A, winning just one out of their last four games. This includes a heavy 2-5 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo. They are currently placed fifth in the Serie A table and would be hoping to put their recent troubles behind them when they take on Antonio Conte’s men on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on February 15, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at San Siro, Milan.

Advertisement

At what time will the UEFA Champions League match AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 1:30 am IST on February 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur?

Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Probable Starting XI:

AC Milan Probable Starting XI: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Malick Thiaw, Simon Kjaer, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud, Rade Krunic

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI: Fraser Forster; Davison Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Read all the Latest Sports News here