AC Milan vs Udinese Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Serie A returns to our screens this weekend, with the reigning Scudetto winners AC Milan locking horns against Udinese at the historic San Siro Stadium. The match will be underway on Saturday, August 13, at 10:00 pm IST.

AC Milan was absolutely clinical and consistent in last year’s Serie A which crowned them as the champions of Italy. Although manager Stefano Pioli lost his dynamic midfielder Franck Kessie at the end of last season, the new signings of Charles De Ketelaere, Yacine Adli, and Divock Origi, will add some strength to their side.

Meanwhile, the Udinese side played brilliantly in the sub-division last season to be promoted to the Serie A. However, the top fight is a different gravy and the Udinese side could be grasping at straws to avoid relegation by the end of the season. The new manager Andrea Sottile will be looking to field a strong line-up in the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan are expected to reign supreme in their season opener but any complacency might result in dropping crucial points quite early in the season.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Udinese will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Udinese will take place on August 13, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Udinese be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Udinese begin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan and Udinese Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Udinese Serie A match will be televised on Viacom18’s Vh1 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan and Udinese Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Udinese Serie A match can be streamed live on the Voot Select and JioTV app and website.

AC Milan and Udinese Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up Mike Maignan (Gk), Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud (c)

Udinese Predicted Starting Line-up: Marco Silvestri (Gk) Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Adam Masina, Brandon Soppy, Roberto Pereyra (c), Walace Silva, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie, Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

