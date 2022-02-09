>ACM vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Lazio: AC Milan take on Lazio in the quarter-final clash of the Coppa Italia on Thursday from 1:30 am IST onwards at the iconic San Siro. AC Milan are riding high on confidence after securing a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Serie A action as Olivier Giroud came to AC’s rescue, scoring a brace in three minutes to win the match.

Lazio enter the clash after hammering Fiorentina 3-0. Whenever Milan and Lazio, there is action and plenty of emotions on the field. The last seven matches the two sides faced each other there hasn’t been a draw. The last time the two sides faced off, Milan secured a 2-0 win in September last year.

An exciting clash to look forward to and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>ACM vs LAZ Telecast

The Coppa Italia matches will not be broadcast in India.

>ACM vs LAZ Live Streaming

The match between ACM vs LAZ will not be streamed on any live streaming platforms in India.

>ACM vs LAZ Match Details

The match between ACM vs LAZ will be played on Thursday, February 10, at San Siro. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

>ACM vs LAZ Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ciro Immobile

Vice-Captain: Olivier Giroud

>ACM vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thomas Strakosha

Defenders: Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Patric, Luiz Felipe

Midfielders: Sandro Tonali, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva

Strikers: Ciro Immobile, Pedro Rodriguez, Olivier Giroud

>AC Milan vs Lazio probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Mike Maignan (GK), Daniel Maldini, Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud

Lazio Predicted Starting line-up: Thomas Strakosha (GK), Adam Marusic, Patric, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile, Pedro Rodriguez

