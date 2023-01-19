Home » News » Football » AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Copa del Rey Match Live?

AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Copa del Rey Match Live?

Know when and where to watch the live streaming online of the Copa del Rey match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 00:30 IST

Ceuta, Spain

Details of live streaming of the Copa del Rey match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona
FC Barcelona will take on Ceuta in an intriguing Copa del Rey fixture. The Catalan giants come into the round of 16 after winning the Spanish Super Cup last week. Xavi’s side was clinical in the final against Real Madrid as they registered a 3-1 win.

Therefore, Barcelona will certainly fancy their chances against Ceuta. Barcelona are in red-hot form as they are at the top of the La Liga table and have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

Moreover, Barcelona will have a fully-fit squad for this high-stakes encounter. On the other hand, Ceuta will be aiming to cause an upset on Friday. The minnows have a history of knocking first-tier sides out of the Copa del Rey. The likes of Rodri Rios and Lorenzo Gonzalez will play a huge role in for the hosts.

Ahead of the match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona be played?

The match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona will be played on January 20.

Where will the match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona be played?

The match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona will be played at the Alfonso Murube Stadium in Ceuta.

At what time will the match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona begin?

The match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona will begin at 12:30 am IST, on January 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona?

The match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona?

The match between AD Ceuta and Barcelona will not be streamed live in India.

Probable Starting Line-up:

AD Ceuta Probable Starting Line-up: Montagud; Garcia, Lafarge, Gutierrez, Macias; Reina, Lopez; Gonzalez, Cuevas, Redondo; Rios

Barcelona Probable Starting Line-up: Pena; Bellerin, Garcia, Christensen, Alba; Roberto, Kessie, Torre; Raphinha, Torres, Fati

first published: January 19, 2023, 00:30 IST
