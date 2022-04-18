AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Mumbai City FC will look to record their second victory in the AFC Champions League on Monday when they will go up against Al-Jazira at the King Fahd International Stadium.

The Indian side will come into this game after recording a 0-1 loss against the same team in their most recent fixture. Mumbai will be highly motivated to settle the score and move to the second spot on the Group B table.

The AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City vs and Al-Jazira is slated to kick off at 10:45 pm.

AFC Champions League Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira: Team News, Injury Update

Amey Ranawade is expected to miss this game as he was stretched off the field during Mumbai’s last game. The extent of Ranawade’s injury is yet to be known. Mumbai’s experienced striker Igor Angulo is also doubtful to start in this game. He picked a calf injury during Al-Shabab. The Spaniard was also not part of Mumbai’s training sessions last week. Other than these two, Des Buckingham should have his full squad at his disposal.

As for Al-Jazira, they will be without their Emirati defender Mohammed Al Attas, who picked up an injury during their last outing. Other than Attas, Al-Jazira do not have any injury concerns.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira probable XI:

Mumbai City FC Possible Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz; Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brad Inman, Bipin Singh; Diego Mauricio

Al-Jazira Possible Starting Line-up: Ali Khasif; Zayed Sultan, Nawaf Dhafi, Khalifa Mubarak, Abdullah Idrees; Thulani Serero, Abdallah Ramadan; Abdoulay Diaby, Ali Mabkhout, Zayed Al Ameri; Bruno Oliveira

What time is the AFC Champions League Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, at 10:45 PM IST at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What TV channel will show the AFC Champions League Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira match?

The AFC Champions League matches will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the AFC Champions League Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira fixture?

The Mumbai City FC and East Bengal match will be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App.

