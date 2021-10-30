AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India vs Kyrgyzstan Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch IND-U23 vs KGZ-U23 Telecast, Team News

On the final day of the group stage of AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, India will be facing Kyrgyzstan on Saturday. Both the teams are tied on three points. In fact, Oman and UAE too have three points each in the group. Interestingly, the goal difference and goal scored are also the same. In such a case, the top team will be decided on head-to-head as the first criteria. For India to qualify, along with beating Kyrgyzstan, they will also hope for a draw or win for Oman in their game against the UAE.

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers qualifier match between IND-U23 vs KGZ-U23 is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

>When will the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Kyrgyzstan match start?

The match will be played on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

>Where will the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Kyrgyzstan match be played?

The match will be held at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, UAE.

>What time will the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Kyrgyzstan match begin?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 pm, IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Kyrgyzstan match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast of the India vs Kyrgyzstan match in the country.

>How to watch live streaming of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Kyrgyzstan match?

Fans can live stream the action on the Indian Football Team’s Facebook page.

>India vs Kyrgyzstan: Probable Playing XI

>India Possible XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Suresh Singh, Rahul KP, Vikram Pratap Singh, Rahim Ali

>Kyrgyzstan Possible XI: Erzhan Tokotaev (GK), Ernaz Abilov, Amanzhan Zhanybek, Daniil Artiukov, Kamolidin Tashiev, Abrorbek Askarov, Termibolot Tapaev, Arlen Sharshenbekov, Adilet Kanybekov, Alimardon Shukurov, Maksat Alygulov

