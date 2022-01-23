AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Indian women’s football team will lock horns with the Chinese Taipei in their second Group A match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 on Sunday, January 23. The high-octane fixture will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

The hosts got their 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign underway on the opening day of the tournament when they battled against debutants Iran at the same venue on Thursday. Although Thomas Dennerby’s troops created several goal-scoring opportunities, but the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate. The Blue Tigresses will be eager to register a win on Sunday, as they face Chinese Taipei, who got a 0-4 hammering by China. However, the home team cannot slack anymore as their next two fixtures including this one followed by a face-off against China are guaranteed to be difficult affairs. They should treat both fixtures as finals to make it to the knockout round.

A potentially crucial battle for both sides is on the cards and fans here can check details as to When, Where and How to watch this high-octane match live streaming online and TV details.

>AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei: Team News, Injury Update

India will be hoping that the likes of Manisha Kalyan, Indumathi Kathiresan and Dangmei Grace can help them to register their first win in the tournament. Meanwhile, skipper Loitongbam Ashalata Devi will be entrusted to keep things tight in the defense area.

On the other hand, the visitors need to be more resolute in their defense if they aim to take any points from this game. Su Sin-Yun and Co need to be on their toes against India in this game.

>India vs Chinese Taipei predicted starting line-up:

>India predicted starting line-up: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Dalima Chhibber, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Sanju Yadav; Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Kamala Devi; Dangmei Grace, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa.

>Chinese Taipei predicted starting line-up: Chu Fang-yi (GK), Zhuo Li-ping, Pan Shin-yu, Pan Yen-shin, Chang Su-hsin, Wang Hsiang-hei, Chen Ying-hui, Lan Yu-chieh, Chen Ying-ping, Lee Hsiu-chin, Lai Li-Chin.

>What time is the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 23 at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

>What TV channel will show the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei match?

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 matches will be broadcast on Eurosport Network.

>How can I stream the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei fixture?

The match between India and Chinese Taipei will be live-streamed on Eurosport as well as JioTV app.

