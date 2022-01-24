AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India's Name Officially Withdrawn from Competition, Group A to be Three-team Affair

The Indian women’s football team’s name has been officially withdrawn from the ongoing AFC Women’s Asian Cup competition, after they failed register a minimum of 13 players (including one goalkeeper) in the player selection list and startlist for their match against Chinese Taipei. According to AFC rules, if a team is unable to field a team, they have to withdraw from the competition.

“Following the cancellation of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ Group A match between >Chinese Taipei and India, which was scheduled to take place at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 23, India is considered to have withdrawn from the competition in accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic," AFC said in a statement.

They further added that all matches of India are now cancelled and considered null and void: Additionally, based on Article 7.4 of the Competition Regulations, the calculation of the best third-placed Participating Teams among all groups shall be determined by the method set out in Appendix 2 of the AFC Competition Operations Manual.

Advertisement

Which means that Group A will see only three teams contest for qualification for the knockout stages. “Only three teams – China PR, Chinese Taipei and Islamic Republic of Iran - will now be participating in Group A of the Competition," it read.

“To avoid any possible disparity in the final comparison between all third-placed teams, the results of the matches in Group B and C between the first, second and third-placed teams against the fourth-placed teams will not be counted," it further added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.