AFC Women's Asian Cup: Fans Invited to Support Their Teams by Sending Creative Banners that Will Be on Display During Matches

The anticipation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 is reaching an all-time high and with exactly 30 days to go for the tournament to kick off, the AFC and Local Organising Committee (LOC) has launched a fan engagement initiative that will provide an opportunity for passionate fans of Asian football to send their support to their favourite teams in the form of creative banners that will decorate the stands and fill the seats in stadiums.

With the tournament to be played behind closed doors due to the strict health and safety Covid-19 protocols in place, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 LOC has developed a plan to make the presence of fans felt across the stadiums.

The fans are thus invited to email their artwork (not exceeding 3 metres x 5 metres) to the LOC (media@wacindia2022.com) before the deadline of January 10, 2022.

The AFC and LOC will approve appropriate artworks before selecting the best five banners from each participating team to print and strategically place at the stands during the respective team’s matches.

Additionally, the AFC and LOC will also approve artwork that is not part of the best five banners via email and provide further information on how to send the printed copy of the design to be placed in the stands.

While the AFC and LOC supports creativity, all artworks must not be discriminatory, political, religious and adhere to the spirit of football and promote the women’s game.

To mark the 30 days to go occasion, a digital countdown clock has been strategically placed on the “the-AFC.com" that will serve as a timely reminder to Asia’s passionate fans of the days, minutes and seconds to the start of the showpiece.

The clock, which has been designed to incorporate the traits of the tournament’s branding, will remain on the AFC’s website until the first match between China PR and Chinese Taipei kicks off on January 20 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

With just one month to go, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 is shaping up to be another stellar event that will be watched and followed by millions of fans across the live broadcast and on the AFC’s digital channels.

India 2022 will feature an expanded 12 teams, an additional four from the 2018 edition, playing across three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 to February 6. And with potentially a maximum of 29 matches including play-offs expected to be played, the tournament is poised to celebrate the best of Asian women’s football.

