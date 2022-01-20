AFC Women's Asian Cup India vs Iran LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the women’s AFC Asian Cup opener on Thursday, hosts India will look to get off to a winning start against a lower-ranked Iran. A win over Iran at the DY Patil Stadium will guarantee India at least third place in Group A.

Iran is the group’s lowest-ranked team - a group that has China and Chinese Taipei too. They are rated 70th in the world, while India is placed 55th. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian squad had a series of exposure trips and international matches last year, including a match against past World Cup runners-up Brazil. Iran, however, have not played an international match in the last 6 months.

>AFC Women’s Asian Cup India vs Iran: Team News, Injury Update

The midfield will be manned by the experienced Kamala Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, and Anju Tamang, while Manisha Kalyan, who scored India’s lone goal against Brazil last year, might be India’s trump card in the absence of Bala Devi. Meanwhile, seasoned goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan is anticipated to take the gloves, while captain Ashalata Devi will command the defence. In the Indian camp, there are two unnamed COVID-19 positive patients.

For debutants Iran, which only began playing international football in 2005, apart from Behnaz Taherkhani and forward Sara Ghomi, their most experienced player, 22-year-old striker Hajar Dabbaghi will be one to watch out for.

>AFC Women’s Asian Cup India vs Iran Predicted XI:

>Predicted XI India: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Dalima Chhibber, Ashalata Devi (C), Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ratanbala Devi, Indumati Kathirasan, Anju Tamang, Pyari Xaxa, Manisha Kalyan.

>Predicted XI Iran: Zohreh Koudei (GK), Melika Mohammadi, Behnaz Taherkhani (C), Melika Motevalli, Fatemah Borazjani, Fatemah Adeli, Sara Zohrabi, Zahra Sarbali, Samaneh Chahkandi, Afsaneh Chatrenoor, Zahra Ghanbari.

>When does the match between India and Iran FC begin?

In their opening encounter of the tournament, India will face Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 07:30 p.m. IST.

>What TV channel will broadcast the match between India and Iran?

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup match between India and Iran can be watched on Eurosport Network.

>How can I watch India vs Iran match live?

The live streaming of today’s match between India and Iran will be available on Eurosport as well as JioTV.

