After Breaking Record for Most liked Instagram Post, Lionel Messi Shares Photo of Waking Up with FIFA World Cup Trophy

Lionel Messi shared a photo of him waking up with the FIFA World Cup trophy after breaking the record for the most-liked post on Instagram

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 16:53 IST

Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi with the FIFA World Cup trophy (Instagram)

After breaking the record for most-liked Instagram post, Lionel Messi treated his fans with a photo of him waking up with the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi woke up on Tuesday after a grand welcome back to Argentina after winning the FIFA World Cup.

“Good morning," Messi captioned the photo.

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of Argentina that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.

Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.

Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign that read, “Thank you, champions."

The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos," a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar.

The newly crowned champions of the world boarded an open top bus and several, including Messi, could be seen singing the words to “Muchachos" while they waited for everyone to get on to travel to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association.

The bus moved at a snail’s pace as fans, many of whom were waving Argentine flags, swarmed the bus on a highway, eager for a glimpse of the players as law enforcement officers tried to keep them at bay.

Throughout the trip, Messi held on the World Cup as players waved to fans and often sang along with them.

Messi, 35, announced that the final would be his last match in the World Cup though he intends to play a few more games for the national side.

(With inputs fro Agencies)

first published: December 20, 2022, 16:53 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 16:53 IST
