After Two Seasons, Fans to Be Back in the Stadium for ISL 2021-22 Final

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced the sale of tickets for the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) Final on Saturday, celebrating the return of the 12th man.

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow.com, giving spectators an opportunity to witness and experience the ‘Final for the Fans’.

The ISL will showcase its top two teams in the ISL Final to be held on Sunday, March 20, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa in what will no doubt be a highly anticipated and emotionally-charged packed house as ISL fans are welcomed back to the stadium after two long years.

As part of the fan experience, spectators attending the Final will be able to claim a part of ISL history with a commemorative ISL Digital Collectible of the Final Match Ball on offer to all ticket-holders.

Three lucky fans in the stadium stand a chance to ride home a brand new Hero Glamour motorcycle through a contest - open to Indian residents aged 18 years or above.

The Government of Goa has permitted 100% use of the seating capacity at the stadium. In accordance with safety protocols at the stadium, attending fans need to be either fully vaccinated, with a minimum gap of 15 days from their last dose, or with a negative RT-PCR report of within 24 hours at the time of entry. Wearing face masks at all times will be compulsory.

