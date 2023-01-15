Home » News » Football » AIFF Announce India U-17 Squad For UAE Friendly

AIFF Announce India U-17 Squad For UAE Friendly

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year, and after a brief break, have been in camp over the course of the last month

India will face UAE on January 16. (Pic Credit: TW/IndianFootball)
India will face UAE on January 16.

India Under-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes has announced a 22-member squad for the friendly match against UAE U-20 National Team in Dubai on January 16.

On return to India, the team will play two friendlies against Uzbekistan on January 22 and 24 in Goa, the AIFF said in a statement.

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year, and after a brief break, have been in camp over the course of the last month.

In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management had also called up a number of players to their camp at the AIFF Elite Academy in Goa for trials.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi and Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Balkaran Singh, Manjot Singh Dhami and Mukul Panwar.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Korou Singh Thingujam, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Gurnjal Singh Grewal, Phoenix Oinam, Paikhomba Meitei Khumanthem, Lalpekhlua, and Ashish.

Forwards: Aman, Thanglalsoun Gangte and Shashwat Panwar.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes.

