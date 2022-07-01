AIFF-CoA Meet Igor Stimac, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan

The Committee of Administrators appointed by the Honourable Supreme Court comprising of Justice Anil Dave (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), SY Qureshi (Former Chief Election Commissioner, India), and Bhaskar Ganguly (Former Indian Football Team Captain), along with AIFF acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar had a cordial and progressive meeting with the Indian National Team Head Coach Igor Stimac and players – Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan — earlier on Friday (July 1, 2022).

The online meet was summoned to discuss the future pathway for the Indian football team, and holistic development of Indian football overall. The CoA thanked the coach and players for their feedback and suggestions for the development of football in the country which would be considered in right earnest. The CoA also conveyed its good wishes to the coach and players for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Stimac posted on social media: “Had fruitful discussions with the COA & I am thankful to them for their support to understand that the NT needs to be the focus now. Needing proper camp which is minimum two weeks in September in Kerala. Two international friendlies and one practice game with Kerala Blasters (KBFC). Similar plans in March 2023 but a bit longer camp. Discussed many other points including the development plans. Wishing the COA best of luck in accomplishing the mission & FIFA timelines"

The priority for the CoA is currently to suggest amendments in the Constitution of AIFF, and holding the next election in accordance with the new constitution as framed under the supervision of the Honourable Supreme Court.

