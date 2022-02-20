AIFF Condoles Demise of Former India Coach Rustam Akramov

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday condoled the demise of former Indian men’s senior national team coach Rustam Akramov, who passed away in Uzbekistan earlier this week.

Akramov was head coach of the Blue Tigers from 1995 (Nehru Cup in March) to 1996 (World Cup qualifiers in September) wherein he coached India to win the gold medal in the 1995 SAF Games in Chennai.

“It’s sad to hear that Mr. Rustam Akramov is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. My condolences to his family. I share the grief," said Praful Patel, President, AIFF, in his condolence message.

“Indian Football will always remain indebted to Mr. Rustam Akramov. As a coach, he tried to inculcate a fighting spirit among his wards. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," said Kushal Das, the General Secretary, AIFF.

Advertisement

India also finished as runners-up in the 1995 SAFF Cup in Colombo during Akramov’s tenure as the national coach.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.