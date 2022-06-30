AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das Resigns on Health Grounds

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das on Wednesday resigned from his post on "health grounds", ending his 12-year tenure which was often marred with controversies.

Das, who was appointed to the top post in 2010, has been on leave since June 20 on health grounds, though many in football circles said he was kept out of his job by the Committee of Administrators on other grounds.

"Yes, he has resigned on health grounds," one top source told.

