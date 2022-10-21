Home » News » Football » AIFF President, Secretary General Meet AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa

AIFF President, Secretary General Meet AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran met with Asian Football Confederation president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa

Advertisement

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 17:23 IST

New Delhi, India

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, president Kalyan Chaubey with AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa (AIFF)
AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, president Kalyan Chaubey with AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa (AIFF)

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran met with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa on Friday at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and held engaging discussions that revolved around the potential for the growth of the beautiful game in India.

Congratulating Kalyan Chaubey on his appointment as the president of the AIFF, Shaikh Salman praised India’s apex football governing body for successfully hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the cities of Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai. Also on the agenda was AIFF’s exemplary hosting capabilities of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup earlier this year, as well as the Senior Men’s Team’s successful qualification campaign for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

“I want to put on record the AFC’s gratitude to the AIFF for its commitment to organise several of the AFC’s competitions and we are confident that these events and competitions will continue to strengthen the larger Indian football ecosystem," said the AFC president.

Advertisement

“In 2017, the AFC had outlined a blueprint and roadmap for Indian football to usher in greater success and we are already witnessing the exponential growth of the game in the country."

RELATED NEWS

He further added, “Looking ahead, the AFC remains committed towards working closely with the new AIFF leadership in charting a sustainable and thriving future for the beautiful game in India."

The AIFF president said, “Meeting AFC President Shaikh Salman at the AFC Headquarters on my 50th day since being elected as President of the AIFF was special as the AFC President shares a unique bond with India and this meeting in Kuala Lumpur was extremely fruitful and productive for the future growth of Indian football. We are looking forward to a heightened engagement with AFC to position India as one of the prominent destinations in Asian football."

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: October 21, 2022, 17:23 IST
last updated: October 21, 2022, 17:23 IST