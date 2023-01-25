Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mohammedan Sporting Club will aim to surpass Aizawl FC in the I-League standings as the two teams are set to square off on Thursday. The I-League fixture between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club is slated to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram. The Kolkata giants will head into the game after enduring a humiliating 0-4 loss at the hands of RoundGlass Punjab FC in their last match.

After registering 16 points from 13 games, Mohammedan Sporting Club now find themselves in the ninth spot of the I-League standings. Aizawl FC, on the other hand, are a point above Mohammedan Sporting Club in the standings.

Advertisement

In their last match, the Mizoram-based football club conceded a 2-1 defeat against NEROCA FC.

Ahead of Thursday’s I-League match between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club will take place on January 26, Thursday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club be played?

The I-League match between Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club begin?

Advertisement

The I-League match between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club I-League match?

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club I-League match will be televised on DD Sports and Euro Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club I-League match?

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club I-League match will be streamed live on Discovery+ platform.

Advertisement

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Possible Starting XI:

Aizawl FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Lalmuansanga, Khawlhring Lalmalsawma, Lalchhawnkima, Akito Saito, Zodingliana Ralte, R Ramdinthara, Lalramsanga, R Lalthanmawia, R Ramdinthara, Henry Kisekka, Matias Veron

Mohammedan Sporting Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Sankar Roy, Ousmane N’Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Abhishek Ambekar, Kean Lewis, Mirlan Murzayev, Sheikh Sahil, Christy Molly Davis, S. K. Faiaz, Marcus Joseph

Read all the Latest Sports News here