Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I League 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Aizawl FC have had a slow start to their campaign settling for a draw in the first match of the 2022-23 I League campaign against Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU). L. Nandakumar Singh’s men started the game on a stronger foot with Bikash Singh Sagolsem opening the scoring for the visitors in the 18th minute of the game.

Aizawl fought valiantly and levelled the score in the 48th minute with a goal from K Lalrinfela, but a red card for Matias Veron in the 78th minute meant that they were reduced to 10 men towards the end.

Sudeva Delhi also lost the first match of their campaign by a narrow scoreline of 1-2 against Kenkre. Ahmed Faiz khan opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute. Atsushi Nakamura’s men managed to pull one back in the stoppage time of the first half via Basit Ahmed Bhat. Azfar Ashfaque Noorani put the game beyond the reach of the home side with his goal in the 61st minute.

Both the teams would thus be hungry for getting the three points on the board and climb up the table to gain some momentum.

On what date will the I-League 2022 match between Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi be played?

The I League 2022 match between Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi will take place on November 21, Monday.

Where will the I League 2022 match Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi be played?

The match between Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Football Stadium, Aizawl.

What time will the I League 2022 match Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi begin?

The match between Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi will begin at 04:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi match?

Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi match?

The Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi match is available to be streamed live on the Discovery+ platform.

Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi Possible Staring XI:

Aizawl FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Zodingliana Ralte, E O Makinde, Lalchhawnkima , Khawlhring Lalmalsawma, K Lalrinfela, Eisuke Mohri, Henry Kisekka, R Ramdinthara, MS Dawngliana, K Lalrinfela.

Sudeva Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up: Ashish Sibi, Nishchal Chandan, Daniel Cyrus, Akbar Khan, Karthik Panicker, Basit Ahmed Bhat, Felix Chidi Odili, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Sukhandeep Singh, Kosuke Uchida, Tetsuaki Misawa

