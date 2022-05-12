Home » News » Football » Ajax Amsterdam Give Erik Ten Hag Perfect Send-off with Dutch League Title Win

Ajax Amsterdam Give Erik Ten Hag Perfect Send-off with Dutch League Title Win

Ajax Amsterdam were crowned Dutch champions (AP)
Ajax Amsterdam were crowned Dutch champions (AP)

Manchester United-bound Erik ten Hag was given the perfect sendoff as Ajax Amsterdam were crowned Dutch champions with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Heerenveen

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: May 12, 2022, 07:49 IST

Ajax secured a second straight Dutch Eredivisie title on Wednesday with a 5-0 thrashing of Heerenveen at the Amsterdam Arena.

The club’s 36th league crown is the third in charge for outgoing coach Erik ten Hag, who will end his five-year stint at the helm at the end of the season to become Manchester United manager.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Ajax have a four-point lead over second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who beat Nijmegen 3-2, with one match remaining.

RELATED NEWS

PSV missed the chance to cut the gap to two points last weekend when they conceded two late goals in a 2-2 draw at Feyenoord.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Nicolas Tagliafico and Steven Berghuis calmed any home nerves by giving Ajax a two-goal lead.

Sebastien Haller, the league’s top-scorer, netted a penalty before half-time to score his 34th goal in all competitions this season.

Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez added further gloss to the scoreline late on as Ten Hag’s final home game ended in celebration.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 12, 2022, 07:49 IST