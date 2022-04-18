Ajax Doing Everything to Keep Erik Ten Hag, Says Club's Technical Manager

Ajax Amsterdam are doing "everything possible" to retain head coach Erik ten Hag, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United next season, the Dutch club’s technical manager Gerry Hamstra said.

United are looking to appoint a permanent manager with interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s tenure set to end after this season.

Ten Hag was appointed by Ajax during the 2017-18 campaign and led them to the Dutch league title in 2019 and 2021, as well as the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

"There is interest for Erik ten Hag, that is normal. He has done fantastic," Hamstra said on Sunday before the Dutch Cup final, in which Ajax lost 2-1 to PSV Eindhoven.

"We hope he stays. We did everything possible (to keep him at Ajax). We were very busy with that.

"He reacted that he is focusing on Ajax now. Now we are preparing for two scenarios, Ten Hag might stay or might leave."

