Ajax Part Ways With Alfred Schreuder Amid Seven Game Winless Run

Ajax sacked head coach Schreuder as the Amsterdam-based club failed to register a win in the league since defeating RKC Waalwijk on Oct. 23 and have drawn their last six Eredivisie matches

Reuters

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 16:02 IST

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Alfred Schreuder (Twitter)

Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have fired coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 draw with Volendam on Thursday extended his side’s winless run to seven league games, the club said.

Schreuder was appointed on a two-year contract in May to replace Erik ten Hag after he left the Amsterdam-based club to take over as Manchester United manager.

But with Ajax fifth in the Eredivisie, seven points behind leaders Feyenoord after 18 matches, they decided to part ways with the former Club Brugge coach.

"This is a painful decision, but it’s necessary," Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said in a statement. "Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too.

"Due to the World Cup, we had an early and long break during the winter. We gave Alfred our time and trust to change the way things were going. It became clear to us that he could not change the tide."

Ajax have not won in the league since defeating RKC Waalwijk on Oct. 23 and have drawn their last six Eredivisie matches.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 27, 2023, 16:02 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 16:02 IST
