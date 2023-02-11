Al-Nassr Coach Rudi Garcia Sensationally Backtracks on Cristiano Ronaldo Criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased a stellar show during a domestic league fixture against Al-Wehda on February 9. The Al-Nassr FC striker scored four goals to guide his side to a resounding win. And Ronaldo’s power-packed performance has now forced Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia to make a sensational U-turn. Garcia recently lauded the newly appointed Al-Nassr captain for netting four goals. “Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates. Over time, his team-mates realised what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals," the 55-year-old had told the reporters.

Interestingly, Rudi Garcia had recently expressed his concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance at the new club. The French manager had showed his frustration at Ronaldo as the Portuguese striker missed a golden chance during a Super Cup fixture against Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr faced a shocking Super Cup exit after they were downed by Al-Ittihad. “It is very important that the players play normally and don’t always try to give Cristiano the ball. One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano’s missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia had reportedly told.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Rudi Garcia’s comments did not go down well with the Al-Nassr fans and supporters. Al-Nassr currently occupy the top spot in the domestic league standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his maiden goal for Al-Nassr during a league game against Al Fateh FC last week. In his last match, the former Manchester United striker scored four goals against Al Wehda. Ronaldo’s brilliance on the field has helped him in scripting a sensational record. Ronaldo reached another milestone during the game as he netted his 500th club goal. The five-time Ballon d’Or is currently only behind Pele (604), Romario (544), Josef Bican (518) and Ferenc Puskas (514) on the all-time list of highest league goalscorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 503 goals in club football. His 503 league goals have come across five different clubs. The 38-year-old scored 311 goals for Real Madrid. He netted 103 goals in two spells with Manchester United. He also scored 81 goals for Juventus, three for Sporting CP and now five for Al-Nassr.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a high-profile deal with Saudi Arabia-based football club Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old will now reportedly earn $200 million a year. The former Real Madrid striker became a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated last year ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Read all the Latest Sports News here