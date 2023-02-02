Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has grabbed the headlines since it signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a historic deal estimated to be worth more than $210 million. Now a report by SR Deportes suggests that Al-Nassr plans to go far beyond the presence of the Portuguese superstar. Al-Nassr could sign Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos once his contract with PSG expires in the summer. According to the report, Ramos is even open to the idea of joining Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

This intriguing revelation comes after the Saudi club was linked with audacious approaches for two of Ronaldo’s ex-teammates, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Advertisement

It seems Al-Nassr is hoping that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo acts as a catalyst and stimulus for the arrival of other top players. If the deal with Ronaldo is anything to go by, Al-Nassr is willing to lure star European players who are in the final years of their careers with the kind of money that cannot be refused. All these players have made their mark in European football in the last ten years.

Although Sergio Ramos is not as big a star as Cristiano Ronaldo, the 36-year-old retains supreme defending skills and can be another great reference for the growth of Saudi football. Real Madrid had scaled great heights when Ronaldo and Ramos were at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ramos is expected to continue his professional career in football once his contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2023.

Al-Nassr is still basking in the limelight afforded to them by Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning move at the end of last year. However, the Saudi giants are not having a great time on the football pitch. They were recently dumped out of the Saudi Super Cup by Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo himself is struggling to lift Rudi Garcia’s side. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has failed to find the back of the net in any of his two competitive appearances for Al-Nassr. Garcia even singled out Ronaldo for missing a scoring opportunity following their Saudi Super Cup defeat to Al-Ittihad.

The 37-year-old will make his third Al-Nassr appearance later this week. In December 2022, Ronaldo had moved to Al Nassr after signing a deal that will see him play for the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025.

Read all the Latest Sports News here