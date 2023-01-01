Al Nassr: Know All Details About Cristiano Ronaldo's New Club

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr till June 2025 in a humongous deal that counts over €200 million. It’s a huge moment for football in Middle East as this deal speaks about the popularity of the sport and how new dynamics are shaping up in club-based football.

The deal was made official after the club made the announcement on social media. In the social media post, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is seen holding the team jersey which was captioned as “history in the making."

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves," the club wrote.

According to a statement released in various media reports, Ronaldo said he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country."

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," he added.

The Ronaldo-Al Nassr deal is huge due to the amount involved in it and therefore, here’s a look at all the information about the club.

Al Nassr

Al Nassr is a Saudi Arabia based club which is the most successful in the country. Based in Riyadh, it was established in 1955 and have won the domestic league nine times.

The club is also known as Al Alami (The International Club). It has won six King’s Cups, three Crown Prince’s Cups, three Federation Cups and two Saudi Super Cups. The other successes include Asian Cup Winners’ Cup and the Asian Super Cup — which they won in 1998 to complete a double.

Well if you are thinking that how come a Middle East club signed Ronaldo then it is not the first time that a big name has Al Nassr. In 1998, Bulgarian legend Hristo Stoichkov had joined the club on a two-match deal helping them to the Asian Cup Winners Cup. And at that time, he had earned $200,000 for those two games.

Al Nassr Owner

The club was founded by Zeid Bin Mutlag in 1955 and after five years, it went professional. In 1960, Abdul Rahman bin Saud Al Saud became the head of Al Nassr.

The club has a presidential system and is administered by Saudi Arabian princes and sheikhs. Currently, Masli Al-Muamr is the president, who took the role in 2017.

Al Nassr Manager

Currently, France’s Rudi Garcia is managing the team, who used to play for the Les Bleus. During his playing career, he represented Lille and Cean and as a manager he took charge of the teams like Saint-Etienne, Lille, AS Roma, Marseille, Lyon and then Al Nassr since June

So far, he has managed 11 games for Al Nassr, out of which the team won eight, lost one while two ended in draws.

Al Nassr’s season so far

Al Nassr had finished third last season in the league and were knocked out of the domestic cup competition and the AFC Champions League by Al Hilal. However, this season, the club improved its rank and now occupy the second spot only behind Al-Shabab.

Al Nassr’s squad

Though Cristiano Ronaldo will add magic to the squad but the team already has some significant names as well. The forward line is led by Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar who joined in 2021. And other notable names in the squad are Brazilian defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo and former Arsenal keeper David Ospina.

