Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai City FC will look for those three points against Al Shabab in order to keep their chances of reaching the knockout stage alive. But Des Buckingham’s men know that pulling off a victory against group leaders Al Shabab in the away fixture will be nothing less than a herculean task. Moreover, Al Shabab are yet to lose a match in the ongoing edition of the AFC Champions League. The Saudi Arabian side have won three matches and drew one game in the tournament.

Mumbai are at the second spot in Group B after clinching one win and one draw from their four matches. The Indian team have conceded five goals in the tournament so far and their defenders will face a stern challenge against Carlos Junior-led Al Shabab attacking line-up. The 26-year-old Brazilian striker has already scored four goals in the AFC Champions League and claims the top spot in the highest goalscorers list along with three others.

In their last meeting, Mumbai City had to suffer a 0-3 defeat against Al Shabab, on April 8.

Ahead of today’s AFC Champions League match between Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC; here is all you need to know:

What date AFC Champions League match between Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC will be played?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC will take place on April 23.

Where will the AFC Champions League match Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The match between Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh.

What time will the AFC Champions League match Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The match between Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC will begin at 01:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC match?

Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC match will be televised on Star Star Sports network

How do I watch the live streaming of the Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC match?

Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC match is available to be streamed live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App.

Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Al Shabab Predicted Starting Line-up: Fawaz Al Qarni, Fawaz Al Sagourq, Hassan Altambakti, Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili, Abdullah Al Shamekh, Husain Al Monassar, Ever Banega, Nawaf Al-Abid, Luciano Vietto, Hattan Sultan Babhir, Carlos Junior

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Vinit Rai, Bipin Singh, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Diego Mauricio

