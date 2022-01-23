>ALA vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona: Xavi’s Barcelona are set to travel to Mendizorroza Stadium on Monday night to take on Deportivo Alaves in their next La Liga match.

Deportivo Alaves have failed in finding their rhythm this season and are currently occupying the 19th spot in Spain’s top tier with 17 points from 21 games. They are coming into this game after suffering a 0-4 loss by Real Betis in the previous week and will look to bounce back from that by stealing a point here.

Barcelona are also having a horrid season in the Spanish league in 2021-22, going by their standard. They are currently placed at the sixth spot, out of the UEFA Champions League position, with 32 points under their name. They have won just eight games this season while losing four in their opening 20 games. They have drawn eight games.

The Catalan giants will come into this game after bowing out of Copa del Rey following a defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona.

>ALA vs BAR Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona will be telecasted on MTV.

>ALA vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>ALA vs BAR Match Details

The match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona will be played on Monday, January 24, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. The game between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona will start at 01:30 am (IST).

>ALA vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luuk de Jong

Vice-Captain: De La Fuente

>ALA vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Fernando Pacheco

Defenders: Aguirregabiria, Miazga, Araujo, Pique

Midfielders: Moya, Pedri, F de Jong

Strikers: De La Fuente, Luuk de Jong, Ansu Fati

>Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona probable XI:

Deportivo Alaves Predicted Starting XI: Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Miazga, Lejeune, Lopez; Jason, Moya, Garcia, Rioja; De La Fuente, Joselu

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Torres, L de Jong, Jutgla

