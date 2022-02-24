Aleksandar Mitrovic Breaks Championship Record as Fulham Boost Promotion Bid

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic broke the Championship goal record as he reached 33 for the season with a double in the leaders’ 2-1 win against Peterborough on Wednesday.

Mitrovic’s first-half penalty was the record breaker and he netted again in the second half to increase Fulham’s lead at Craven Cottage.

The Serbian has smashed the record, set by Brentford’s Ivan Toney when he scored 31 goals last season, with 14 games of the regular league campaign still remaining.

Jack Marriott pulled one back for Peterborough in the closing stages but it was too late for the strugglers to snatch a point.

Advertisement

Fulham are nine points ahead of second-placed Bournemouth thanks to a third victory in their last four games.

Luke Amos’ last-minute goal gave 10-man QPR a 2-1 victory against Blackpool.

Josh Bowler’s equaliser with eight minutes remaining cancelled out Jimmy Dunne’s first-half opener at Loftus Road.

But Amos clinched QPR’s first win in five matches, taking them up to third place, just two points behind Bournemouth, although the Cherries have three games in hand.

Sheffield United beat play-off rivals Blackburn 1-0 through a stoppage-time goal from Ben Davies.

United defender Charlie Goode was sent off in the second half, but Blackburn’s Reda Khadra saw a penalty saved by Wes Foderingham.

Millwall maintained their impressive record at Pride Park with a 2-1 win that dented Derby’s hopes of avoiding relegation.

First-half goals from Jed Wallace and Tyler Burey put Millwall in command.

Jake Cooper’s 88th-minute own goal set up a tense finale but Millwall held on for a fifth victory in their last seven visits to Derby.

Wayne Rooney’s third-bottom team are eight points from safety.

Advertisement

Luton edged closer to the play-off places with a 2-1 win at Stoke, while fourth-placed Huddersfield beat Cardiff 2-1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.