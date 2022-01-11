>ALG vs SIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Algeria and Sierra Leone: Algeria will kick off their title defence for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 on Tuesday. They will play host to Sierra Leone in their first game at the Japoma Stadium. Algeria and Sierra Leone are placed in Group E in AFCON Cup along with Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

Algeria will head into the tournament as overwhelming favourites. They are also the most in-form team in the competition. They are heading into the prestigious event after winning the FIFA Arab Cup in December.

Advertisement

Algeria have not lost a single international game since 2019. In the warm-up fixture, they defeated Ghana 3-0.

Meanwhile, this is Sierra Leone’s third appearance in the tournament. The last time they participated in AFCON was in 1996. They have managed to register just one victory in their previous two campaigns.

>Ahead of today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 encounter between Algeria and Sierra Leone; here is all you need to know:

>ALG vs SIL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Algeria and Sierra Leone.

>ALG vs SIL Live Streaming

The match between Algeria and Sierra Leone is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

>ALG vs SIL Match Details

The match between Algeria and Sierra Leone will be played on Tuesday, January 11, at Japoma Stadium. The game between Algeria and Sierra Leone will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

Advertisement

>ALG vs SIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mahrez

Vice-Captain: M’bolhi

>ALG vs SIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: M’bolhi

Defenders: Bensebaini, Benlmari, Wright, Mansaray

Midfielders: Bennacer, Feghouli, Kallon

Strikers: Mahrez, Bounedjah, A Kamara

>Algeria vs Sierra Leone starting line-ups:

Algeria Predicted Starting XI: M’bolhi; Bensebaini, Benlmari, Mandi, Atal; Zerrouki, Bennacer, Feghouli; Mahrez, Bounedjah, Slimani

Advertisement

Sierra Leone Predicted Starting XI: M Kamara; Kakay, Bangura, Caulker, Wright, Mansaray; J Kamara, M Kamara, Kallon; K Kamara, A Kamara

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.