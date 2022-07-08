All Football Kits Released and Leaked of Major European Clubs for 2022-23 Season

Football and fashion have become inextricably linked, with the top clubs in the world collaborating with the largest sports companies to create eye-catching kits every season.

Prominent manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and many others compete for the attention of football fans by releasing new styles every season. The demand for these jerseys is such that there is always a place for unique and flamboyant designs. There are several possibilities to pick from, whether it is a futuristic, experimental, or nostalgic throwback attempt, there is a huge variety of options for the manufacturers.

The kits are an integral aspect of modern-day football and as a new season waits on the horizon, let’s look at what the best clubs in world football will be donning for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League

Arsenal

Arsenal introduced their new 2022-23 home kit earlier in May, with Adidas’ latest offering sporting a dramatic “lightning bolt" design. The Gunners will release the away and the third kit soon.

Manchester City

Manchester City unveiled their new home kit for the 2022-23 season in May, citing club hero ‘Colin Bell’ and the lively sides of the late 1960s as inspiration.

The club crest is positioned in the center of the light blue jersey with trademark maroon trims on the sleeve cuffs in PUMA’s current offering. The crown logo, which is put within the neckline, pays homage to ‘Colin the King.’ The away and the third kits still haven’t been released by City.

Liverpool

Liverpool and Nike will continue their collaboration in 2022-23, with a new home kit debuting in May 2022. The home kit is completely red, a change from previous seasons, with the club logo and sponsor insignias a basic white, making a striking contrast. According to the club, the theme is “Scouse unity" and the flamboyant home jersey looks quite authentic.

The away kit is predominantly white, combined with black for logos and applications. Officially, the Nike Liverpool 2022-23 away jersey is listed as white/black. The third kit is yet to be released.

Manchester United

The Red Devils have partnered with Adidas to come up with a traditional collared home kit for this season. The kit has a predominantly red color running through the entire jersey with a white collar with red stripes. It shows off the authentic Heat and lion’s logo on the crest.

Chelsea

Chelsea’s 2022-23 home kit was unveiled with Nike’s design paying respect to previous boss Ted Drake. Given that it has been 70 years since a great coach took charge of the west London club, there are various elements in the Blues’ current offering that pay homage to a visionary strategist who led the team to their first top-flight triumph. The heraldic lion features further on the Henley neckline in a turquoise design, symbolizing the club’s resolve and courage.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham revealed their 2022-23 home jersey; with the tagline ‘Dare To Do’ offering a new spin on the club’s iconic slogan. The lily-white shirt is produced from 100% recycled polyester, while a “neon volt" provides a hint of something unusual to an otherwise traditional design.

West Ham United

West Ham United has introduced their new home kit which is inspired by Billy Bond’s promotion-winning team from 30 years ago. However, with the east London club set to compete in another European competition next season, the new shirt symbolizes the beginning of the Hammers’ contemporary era.

West Ham’s 2022-23 away uniform was presented on July 7, featuring a distinctive back design preferred by suppliers Umbro. “The away shirt takes inspiration from the Hammers’ roots deep in the heart of the capital’s bustling East End," stated the Premier League club, who will play in the Europa Conference League this season.

Everton

The home kit for the Everton side was released earlier this week, introducing a bespoke design in their traditional blue and white. White shorts and socks complete the home attire. The design has been made by Hummel and they will announce their away and third Kit release soon.

La Liga

Barcelona

Barcelona unveiled their 2022-23 home kit, with Nike delivering a strong striped design. The Catalan team is famous for its Blaugrana stripes, which have been both broad and narrow over the years, with just one exception - in 2015-16 - when they switched from vertical to horizontal lines. The 2021-22 outfits were significantly lighter in colour than the most recent offering, a reference to the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

The Catalans also unveiled their new away strip, which featured a gold pattern inspired by the Olympic Games. Barcelona is commemorating the 30th anniversary of hosting the Summer Olympics in 1992, and the Blaugrana hope to incorporate the Olympic spirit in their jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

Real Madrid

In the middle of May, Real Madrid, in collaboration with Adidas, unveiled their new home kit for 2022-23. The design, which commemorates the club’s 120th anniversary, has purple details amid its iconic all-white motif. The La Liga and European champions see their new product as a way to “honor the past, present, and future."

Talking about their away kit, Madrid will be donning a light purple, almost lilac, strip for the 2022-23 season. The jersey is imbued with an allusion to the mountains that loom to Madrid’s north and, in contrast to the home kit, there is a crew-neck collar, which is black. Purple and pink have been commonly used by Real in recent seasons, with this edition bringing a whole new tone.

Sevilla

Sevilla abandons Nike and joins forces with Castore. The house kit is white with a modest design on the torso that references the region’s famous ceramic tiles. The sleeves and back are white with a crimson accent. The collar of the garment is crimson.

The away kit is dark red in colour with a tonal hoop pattern and white logos. The hoops are only visible on the shirt’s chest, leaving the back and raglan sleeves plain. On the left side of the breast, a monochrome badge emerges. The third kit is yet to be released.

Atletico Madrid

The Nike Atlético Madrid home kit features a modern interpretation of the club’s classic white and red stripes. Waving stripes adorn the 22-23 home strip, with white shorts completing the attire.

The away kit for Atletico is mostly black for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. The Nike kit has Deep Royal Blue accent colours. The third kit is expected to be released soon.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

The 2022-23 Bayern Munich home outfit will be red in colour, although it will contain horizontal white stripes along the front of the jersey this season. The stripes will be of varying sizes, with a white crew-neck collar and sleeve cuffs. To mark their ’10-in-a-row’ season, the Bavarian club will also incorporate a golden badge on their kit.

Adidas released Bayern Munich’s spectacular white away jersey with a streamlined design that drew a lot of attention. The Bundesliga champions stated, “Once again, the Münchner Kindl, the city’s symbolic image, will grace the back of the neck." The Germans club will soon reveal their third kit.

Borrusia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund and Puma have unveiled a striking new home outfit for 2022-23, featuring vertical black bands running across the front of the shirt instead of the conventional yellow bars. The appearance is completed with a sleek black crew-neck collar and black cuffs, as well as the word ‘Dortmund’ imprinted on the upper back as always.

Borussia Gladbach

The Puma Borussia Gladbach 22-23 jersey is white with a black-green stripe down the center, reminiscent of the club’s historic 1971-73 home kit, which had a black and green stripe on the left side. While a spot on the chest of the new strip is reserved for the sponsor, the stripe otherwise links at both the top and bottom of the shirt, as seen on a few previous Puma 22-23 outfits.

Serie A

Juventus

Juventus has shown a willingness to explore jerseys in recent seasons, and Adidas has produced an interesting take on the longitudinal Bianconeri stripes for 2022-23. The black stripes are made up of a sequence of triangles, a clear tribute to Turin’s location in the Piedmont area. The away and the third kit are yet to be disclosed.

Roma

With the Giallorossi home outfit for 2022-23, New Balance and Roma have once again delivered a masterpiece. As always, the traditional deep red and golden yellow blend well, with a delicate graphic superimposed on the shirt. A gorgeous button-down collar completes the outfit. As the motto says, this kit will be adored rather than debated.

Inter Milan

The Nike Inter 2022-2023 home jersey is based on a variant of Nike’s 2022 template and has broad black and blue stripes on the front, back, and sleeves. Lenovo’s logo appears in white on the lower back, as do the Nike brand and primary sponsor logo. The Nike Inter 2022-2023 home jersey has a unique pride design with the word MILANO in the middle on the inner neck.

AC Milan

Puma Milan’s home football kit for 2022-23 is made up of Puma Black and Tango Red. These are also the colours that were featured in the previous season, except now black is the dominant colour and red is the secondary. The collar of the AC Milan 2022-23 home jersey is also unusual, resembling an earlier template from the 2007-08 season that was previously featured on the home kit.

LIGUE 1

Paris Saint Germain

The new Paris Saint-Germain home strip for 2022-23 includes a modern Hechter stripe pattern that runs down the center of the shirt. However, it retains the club’s signature colour scheme of navy, crimson, and white.

AS Monaco

The Monaco 2022-2023 home shirt has a simple design with the club’s signature diagonal on the front, which is complemented with modest pinstripes. The sleeves are just white and the shorts that are also the same colour complete the outfit. The away kit will be released next week.

Lyon

The presentation of Alexandre Lacazette, who returns to his youth club, unveiled Olympique Lyon’s new 22-23 home kit. Adidas created it, and it will be donned in the next Ligue 1 season by Lyon. The kit features the traditional white, blue, and red colours of the club with a red vertical stripe. The stripe features a subtle chevron design.

