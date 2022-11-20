All You Need to Know about FIFA World Cup 2022

The long wait is finally over. It is that time of the year in the football calendar when clubs step aside and nations take the center stage. Yes, the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is all set to begin on November 20 in Qatar. The November-December window is not ideally famous for hosting the FIFA World Cup but the organisers were forced to make the change, considering the extreme summer heat in Qatar. As football fans and followers eagerly wait for the world cup to start, it is time to explore all the key details of 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Schedule

Advertisement

Hosts Qatar will be up against Ecuador in the inaugural fixture on November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium. The French football team will commence their title defence against Australia on November 22. After the completion of the group stage; the knockout round will start from December 3. The two semi-finals will take place on November 13 and 14. The third-place playoff will take place on December 17. The high-voltage final match will be played on December 18.

Defending champions

France lifted the prestigious World Cup trophy back in 2018 in Russia. The Les Bleus had secured a resounding 4-2 win over Croatia, in the finals, to become the world champions for the second time four years back. Didier Deschamps' men have now been placed in Group D along with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Format

A total of 32 nations will take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Participating teams will be playing three matches each at the group stage. The group stage fixtures will be played in round robin format. Three points will be awarded for a victory and one for securing a draw. Top-two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts.

Venues

Advertisement

Qatar is now all set to become the first country in the Middle East to organise the biggest football event. Qatar was awarded the right to host this year’s FIFA World Cup back in 2010. Eight stadiums will be hosting the matches at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The eight stadiums are- Lusail Iconic Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium.

Live streaming and telecast

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup matches will be broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India. Matches will also be streamed live on JioCinema app.

Read all the Latest Sports News here