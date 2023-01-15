Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Atletico Madrid’s performance has not been quite impressive in this season’s La Liga so far. Diego Simeone’s men, with 27 points under their belt, are currently placed in sixth position in the standings. The Madrid-based side will now be aiming to keep their chances of featuring in European competition alive when they will be in action on Sunday. In their next match, Atletico Madrid will be up against Almeria. The game is scheduled to be played at the Municipal Stadium of the Mediterranean Games, in Almeria. Atletico Madrid will head into the fixture after conceding a 0-1 defeat against league leaders Barcelona in their last match.

Almeria, on the other hand, also had to endure a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in their last game.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match between Almeria and Atletico Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Almeria and Atletico Madrid will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Almeria and Atletico Madrid will take place on January 15, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Almeria vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Almeria and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Municipal Stadium of the Mediterranean Games, in Almeria.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Almeria vs Atletico Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Almeria and Atletico Madrid will begin at 8:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Almeria vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD Channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Almeria vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will be streamed live on the Voot Select App.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Almeria Predicted Starting Line-up: Fernando Martinez, Houboulang Mendes, Rodrigo Ely, Srdjan Babic, Sergio Akieme, Cesar de la Hoz, Gonzalo Melero, Leo Baptistao, Lucas Robertone, Largie Ramazani, El Bilal Toure

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo, Thomas Lemar, Pablo Barrios, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa

