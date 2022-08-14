Almeria vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Spanish champions Real Madrid will start their campaign against Almeria in La Liga Santander. The Los Blancos will head to the Estadio Mediterraneo in quest of their first win of the season on Monday, August 15.

Real Madrid were crowned the La Liga champions for the 35th time in the 2021-22 season. They will feel as optimistic as ever heading into the new season. Madrid’s long pursuit of their ‘galactico’ signing did not pay dividends as superstar Kylian Mbappe snubbed the Great Whites to remain at Paris Saint Germain.

Nevertheless, Madrid were nearly unstoppable last year with their talisman Karim Benzema consistently putting out immaculate performances. Under Carlo Ancelotti’s tutelage, the Spanish giants will go all guns blazing to defend their crown.

Advertisement

As for Almeria, it seems like the Segunda Division champions will face the baptism of fire squaring up against the best team in Europe. La Union toiled in the doldrums of the Segunda Division for seven years before making a comeback to the Spanish top tier. Under manager Rubi, the side hopes to sustain their spot in La Liga.

In what looks like a pretty easy assignment for the Los Blancos, this will be a good opportunity for Ancelotti to assess his troops and gear them up for another long and demanding season.

Ahead of Monday’s La Liga match between Almeria and Real Madrid here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Almeria and Real Madrid will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Almeria and Real Madrid will take place on August 15, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Almeria and Real Madrid be played?

Advertisement

The La Liga match between Almeria and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio Mediterraneo in Almeria.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Almeria and Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Almeria and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Almeria and Real Madrid La Liga match?

Almeria vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be televised on MTV and MTV HD channels in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Almeria and Real Madrid La Liga match?

Almeria vs Real Madrid La Liga match is available to be streamed live on the Voot Select and JioTV app and website.

Almeria and Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Almeria Predicted Starting Line-up: Fernando Martinez (Gk), Alejandro Pozo, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic, Sergio Akieme; De la Hoz, Samuel Costa, Lucas Robertone, Francisco Portillo, Umar Sadiq, Largie Ramazani

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois (Gk), Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferlan Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here