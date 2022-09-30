Ana Maria Markovic, World’s 'Most Beautiful' Footballer, is a Die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo Fan

Ana Maria Markovic is making waves as an upcoming star of women’s football. The 22-year-old plays for Swiss Women’s Super League club Grasshopper and the Croatia national team. Markovic is often touted as the world’s most beautiful footballer due to her stunning looks. Markovic’s fans have often wondered who she would regard as her favourite footballer.

In a January interview with German media outlet 20 min, the young winger opened up about her favourite football player. Markovic revealed that although she is a big admirer of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo is her favourite football player.

“Modric is definitely a great role model for me. He is a world footballer and represents Croatia. But my absolute favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo because he's just so disciplined. I think it's super important that you give your all in sport and have a good mindset like him," Markovic was quoted as saying.

Markovic juggles her footballing career with part-time modelling gigs. Therefore, her fans wonder if she will switch to being a full-time model.

But despite the lucrative deals in the modelling world, the blonde has insisted that she would never hang up her football boots to pursue a career in modelling.

It isn’t really surprising that Cristiano Ronaldo is Markovic’s favourite footballer. The Portuguese star has cultivated a huge fan base across the globe with his goal-scoring prowess. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is often touted as the greatest football player by several pundits.

But Ronaldo is going through a rough patch. Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford has not produced the desired results for Manchester United. The highly-vaunted striker is finding it hard to adjust to the team as United is undergoing a major rebuilding process.

Moreover, Ronaldo-led Portugal suffered a devastating loss against Spain in the Nations League on September 27. Despite Portugal dominating the proceedings for the majority of the match, Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over the hosts.

