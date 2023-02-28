Analyzing Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances of Winning The Next Ballon d'Or

With five Ballon d’Or trophies under his belt, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the finest players ever to grace the field of football. Ronaldo, at the age of 37, became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia football club Al-Nassr. A recent dip in his form for Portugaln and lack of goals in club football might have prompted critics and experts to cast doubt on Ronaldo’s potential but it might still be a little too early to dismiss his chances of winning another Ballon d’Or award.

After making six appearances for Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has already found the back of the net eight times. The star striker is expected to add more trophies to his decorated cabinet. Needless to say, these laurels and achievements will certainly place him high in contention for the next Ballon d’Or title.

Al-Nassr currently hold the top spot in the Saudi Domestic League. With 13 wins from 18 matches, Al-Nassr now have 43 points in their kitty. Rudi Garcia’s men could very well go on to win the domestic league, if they can sustain the momentum. In terms of individual tally, Cristiano Ronaldo has already netted eight goals in five league matches. The former Manchester United striker is at the sixth spot on the list of highest goalscorers in the league this season. He has already provided two assists as well.

Ronaldo would be eager to finish the season as the highest goalscorer of the league. This would undoubtedly be a sensational achievement for the forward as he only signed for Al-Nassr halfway through the season. A prolific end to the season would certainly help him in emerging as a serious bidder for the next Ballon d’Or trophy.

A terrific show in club football has never been enough for a footballer to win the Ballon d’Or award. Cristiano Ronaldo, in order to stay alive in pursuit of another Ballon d’Or will now be aiming to excel for Portugal as well. A rift between Ronaldo and former Portugal head coach Fernando Santos seemed to have emerged during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Santos eventually left his job following Portugal’s shocking Qatar World Cup exit. Ronaldo, under newly appointed Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez, will now look to restart his stint in international football with a new vigour. More game time under Martinez, is expected to help Ronaldo in regaining his form for Portugal. This would invariably put him in a better position to have a crack at the next Ballon d’Or.

