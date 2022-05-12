Ange Postecoglou A Proud Man after Celtic Turnaround to Win 52nd Title

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was ready to collapse with exhaustion after delivering the club’s 52nd Scottish league title on Wednesday despite being held 1-1 by Dundee United.

Postecoglou’s men only needed a draw having started the night six points clear of Rangers with two games to play.

The Australian was plucked from Yokohama Marinos when Eddie Howe turned his back on Celtic’s offer a year ago.

Postecoglou has overseen a remarkable turnaround between the Glasgow giants, as Celtic finished a distant 25 points behind Rangers last season.

“It’s been a hell of a season. Our starting point was a fair way back and the way this group of players and staff has risen to the challenge — I couldn’t be more proud," he said.

“It’s fairly overwhelming. It’s taken every ounce of me to get us where we are and when you get to the finish line, you just want to collapse."

Celtic’s 10th league title in 11 years also ensures they will play in the Champions League group stage next season for the first time in five years.

The Hoops realistically already had the title sewn up as they also have a 17-goal superior goal difference over Europa League finalists Rangers.

“The dream was always to manage a famous club and try and make an impact. When something is almost a lifelong obsession and you finally get there, it’s hard to put into words," added Postecoglou.

“It almost feels like two seasons in one. We’ve jammed in a rebuilding season and a season to win. We had a lot of work to do, and with the support of everyone at the club, we got there."

After losing three of their first six games, Celtic are now unbeaten in 31 in the league. However, they dropped points for just the third time in 2022 at Tannadice.

Georgios Giakoumakis’ towering header early in the second half put the visitors on course for another three points.

But on-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt’s sensational strike earned United a crucial point that helped seal their place in Europe next season.

Motherwell and Tam Courts’ men are guaranteed a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers after Ross County lost 4-1 at Rangers.

At the bottom, Dundee’s relegation was confirmed by St Johnstone’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

Saints, who won both domestic cup competitions last season, are not yet safe though as they will face Inverness or Abroath in a promotion/relegation playoff.

