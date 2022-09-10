Anthony Martial Blasts Former Manchester United Managers Jose Mourinho And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has unloaded on Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for their harsh treatment of him while they were managers at Old Trafford. Martial was signed by Man United in 2015 when Louis van Gaal was their manager and made quite an impression during his early days with the club.

However, once Mourinho took charge, Martial’s form continued to take a hit with the Portuguese, during an interview, grouped the Frenchman among Man United players who lacked ‘character’ and ‘personality’.

However, Martial has accused Mourinho of playing games while describing how he was treated during his spell.

“It started with the story of the shirt number," Martial was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News. “During the holidays, he [Mourinho] sent me a message to ask if I want to change to the No.11, explaining to me that it is great because it was worn by Ryan Giggs, a club legend."

“I tell him that I have the greatest respect for Giggs but I prefer to keep the No.9. When I returned to the club, I see my name with the No.11, the story did not end well. He [Mourinho] lacked direct respect for me. ‘He talked about me in the press, little phrases, a bit like he had done with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He likes these little games, but he also knows who he is doing it with," he added.

Martial said he avoided saying anything because he was young back then and it would’ve been assumed that he’s being disrespectful to the manager.

“He knows that I am then 20 years old, that if I say something, it is I who will pass for the young person who lacks respect. So I said nothing, it was useless. The following season, I was the best in the team in the first part of the season, he brought in Alexis Sanchez and there I hardly played anymore. It’s the season of the World Cup and it cost me dearly, especially since the France team won. I should have been there," he said.

However, once Solskjaer arrived, Martial’s performance improved but the 26-year-old didn’t spare the Norwegian either, accusing him of ‘treachery’.

“I regularly played injured," Martial said. “People don’t know it, I couldn’t accelerate during the four months following the Covid season. The coach tells me he needs me, so I play. But, given my game, if I can’t accelerate, it becomes very complicated all the same. And I got set on fire [criticised by fans]… the coach never bothered to tell the media.

“Obviously, I ended up getting injured for good and when I came back, finished, I didn’t play anymore. I took it very badly, I had a feeling of injustice, you are asked to sacrifice yourself for the team and behind the scenes you are dismissed. For me, it’s almost treachery. That’s all I hate. I can be blamed, but not for being fake," he added.

