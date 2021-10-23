'Are You Not Ashamed?' Cristiano Ronaldo's Half-time Talk to Teammates in Atalanta Match

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo stunned his Manchester United teammates at halftime of their Champions League fight back against Atalanta. According to The Sun, club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was trying to calm down his feuding stars in the dressing room following an awful first half on Wednesday. United made a shock start in the European clash and quickly found themselves 2-0 behind at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo then took charge and took a leaf out of old boss Sir Alex Ferguson’s playbook to motivate his new teammates, the report further cited. The Portuguese star set about quizzing his team-mates at half-time and demanded to know whether or not they were ashamed by the opening 45 minutes of the game.

“Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the whole team and told them that the performance was unacceptable," a United source told the publication. He further grilled his teammates and asked if they were not ashamed and went to add saying this was not how Manchester United performed in front of the home crowd.

Ronaldo told his teammates that they needed to win the game, and if they failed toi do so they might not qualify for the next stage of the Champions League.

It was then that boos for Solskjaer took over. The Norwegian, who is now under increasing pressure to retain his position, told his men that the game could still be won if they played as a team and got the first goal in the second half.

The words of both United stalwarts seemed to have the desired effect on the team, as the Red Devils went on to produce an inspiring second half and grab the three goals needed to win the match.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, followed by Harry Maguire’s brace in the 75th. Then Ronaldo sent Old Trafford fans into euphoria by heading a winner in the 81st minute. United’s 3-2 victory took them to the top of Group F table and they would want to carry that momentum into their crunch weekend fixture against archrivals Liverpool.

