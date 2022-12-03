ARG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Argentina vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina will seek to end Australia’s impressive run in this World Cup when they clash in the round of 16 on Sunday. La Albiceleste were ruthless in their last group game against Poland. Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock in the 46th minute against Poland. Julian Alvarez also found the back of the net in the 67th minute. Both Mac Allister and Alvarez look set to retain their place in the starting XI in the high-stakes round of 16 match.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Lionel Scaloni won’t be too worried about that. Messi played very well throughout the match and was lightning quick as usual. Argentina had possession most of the time and looked like a formidable side on Thursday.

Australia will have to be at the top of their game if they are to defeat this Argentina side. They will surely believe they can pull it off after their historic triumph over Denmark and progression to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Ahead of the riveting round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia, here is all you need to know:

When will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia be played?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be played on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia be played?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia begin?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Argentina vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-captain: Alexis Mac Allister

Suggested Playing XI for Argentina vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Team

GK: Emiliano Martinez

DEF: Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez

MID: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Alexis Mac Allister

ST: Mitchell Duke, Lionel Messi

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria

Australia: Mathew Ryan; Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin; Mitchell Duke

