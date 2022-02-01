>ARG vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Colombia: In another interesting FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture this week, the 2021 Copa America champions Argentina are set to play host to Colombia on Wednesday at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes stadium. Argentina have continued their impressive run in the qualifiers by recording their fourth victory in five games against Chile last month. For Argentina, Angel di Maria and Lautaro Martinez were on the target as they defeated Chile 2-1 on home soil.

They are currently occupying the second spot in the CONMEBOL table with 32 points, behind league leaders Brazil. Argentina’s opponents, Colombia, meanwhile, are struggling to stay afloat in the tournament. Colombia’s Qatar World Cup hopes took another hit last Friday after they were beaten at the hands of Peru 0-1.

Advertisement

They are presently sitting at the sixth spot with 17 points in their kitty from 15 games.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Argentina and Colombia; here are all the details about the match:

>ARG vs COL Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Colombia will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

>ARG vs COL Live Streaming

The match between Argentina and Colombia is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

>ARG vs COL Match Details

The match between Argentina and Colombia will be played on Wednesday, February 2, at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. The match between Argentina and Colombia will start at 05:00 am (IST).

>ARG vs COL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Advertisement

Captain: Angel Di Maria

Vice-Captain: James Rodriguez

ARG vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Juan Cuadrado, William Tesillo, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Giovanni Lo Celso, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez, Miguel Borja

>Argentina vs Colombia probable XI:

Argentina Possible Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Angel Di Maria, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Lucas Ocampos; Lautaro Martinez, Angel Correa

Colombia Possible Starting Line-up: David Ospina; Juan Cuadrado, William Tesillo, Davidson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; James Rodriguez, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Radamel Falcao, Miguel Borja

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.