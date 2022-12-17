ARG vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Argentina vs France Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2022 Final ARG vs FRA Match, December 18, Lusail Stadium, Qatar, 8:30 pm IST

ARG vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France:

Both Argentina and France aim for their third FIFA World Cup title as they are all set to lock horns in the final in Qatar on Sunday. The high-voltage final battle between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

France will look to become the first side to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title since Brazil achieved the rare feat 60 years back. France, under Didier Deschamps, had defeated Croatia in 2018 to win their second FIFA World Cup trophy. The Les Bleus will now head into the final fixture in Qatar after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Argentina, meanwhile, scripted a memorable comeback at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after conceding a 2-1 defeat in their opening encounter against Saudi Arabia. The Lionel Messi-led side clinched a convincing 3-0 win over last edition’s runners-up Croatia to qualify for the finals at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France, here is everything you need to know:

ARG vs FRA Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match.

ARG vs FRA Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

ARG vs FRA Match Details

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18, at 8:30 pm IST.

Argentina vs France Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Suggested Playing XI for Argentina vs France Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Antoine Griezmann, Enzo Fernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Argentina vs France Possible Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

