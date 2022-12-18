ARG vs FRA: Lionel Messi Becomes Most Capped Player in FIFA World Cup History

Argentina captain Lionel Messi achieved another massive feat as he becomes the most capped player in FIFA World Cup history when he has been named in the starting line-up to face France in the summit clash. Messi, who is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, has not won a World Cup trophy in his career and Sunday’s finale will be his second time playing in the summit clash of the mega tournament. Earlier, he lost the 2014 FIFA WC final against Germany.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in sensational form this tournament as he netted five goals and provided three assists to lead his team to their sixth World Cup final.

Messi is the lone survivor from the Argentina team that started the 2014 final defeat by Germany.

The 35-year-old has already announced that the Qatar Final will be his last World Cup game.

“I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

The 2022 World Cup has been glorious for La Pulga as he achieved several feats throughout the tournament. He is one of only six men to have played in the five editions of the World Cup alongside Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is also the leading goal-scorer for Argentina in the World Cup as he surpassed Gabriel Batistuta’s tally with a goal against Croatia in the semifinal.

Messi also has the chance to play the most minutes in WC history. Italian legend Paolo Maldini currently holds the record: 2,217 minutes while Messi is right behind him with 2,194.

Meanwhile, Argentina made only one change to their line-up from the semifinal clash against Croatia as Angel Di Maria took the place of midfielder Leandro Paredes, joining Messi and Julian Alvarez in a three-man attack.

Di Maria was also in the squad of the 2014 WC but missed the finale because of injury.

Starting line-ups:

Argentina (4-3-3)

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG)

France (4-3-3)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

