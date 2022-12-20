Argentina Defenders Celebrate World Cup Victory by Playing a Game of FIFA at 6 AM

The Argentine football players erupted in joyous celebration after Gonzalo Montiel successfully converted the penalty against France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. Football fans witnessed delirious scenes at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar as Lionel Messi and Co took part in exuberant celebrations to mark the World Cup triumph. However, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez’s style of carrying on the party might have surprised some football fans. The two Argentine defenders played a game of FIFA at 6 am, just a day after winning the most prestigious trophy in international football.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez shared the footage of the two defenders on Instagram. The two Premier League players can be seen, in the video, sitting on recliner chairs and enjoying the computer game. Later, Lisandro faced the camera while flaunting his sunglasses.

Lisandro and Romero share a great bonding, both on and off the field. They had met each other back in 2016 during an Argentina club Reserves match. Lisandro, who currently plays for Manchester United, had represented the Newell’s Old Boys Reserves side, while Romero played for Belgrano Reserves. The official Twitter handle of Newell’s Old Boys also shared the photo of Lisandro and Romero.

Romero played in all seven matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Tottenham Hotspur defender featured in the starting XI six times. Lisandro, on the other hand, made five appearances at the Qatar World Cup but did not take part in the final encounter against France.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni opted for a four-man backline in the summit clash but the decision didn’t work out exactly as planned. Argentina squandered their two-goal lead and conceded twice late in the game. Skipper Messi scored his second goal of the night in the extra time to earn a lead for the Albiceleste. However, Argentina conceded for the third time 10 minutes later. Argentina ultimately managed to cruise past France in the shootout to lift the FIFA World Cup for the third time.

Messi scored seven goals and scripted three assists at the Qatar World Cup to win the Golden Ball award. Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez was named the best goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

