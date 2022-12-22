Argentina Only No. 2 in New FIFA Rankings Led by Brazil, India Still 106th

Winning the World Cup was not enough to lift Argentina atop the FIFA world rankings with Brazil keeping the No. 1 position on Thursday.

Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia but built enough rankings points from results over recent years that feed into FIFA’s calculation.

Argentina moved up one place to No. 2 and beaten finalist France also rose one to No. 3.

Belgium is still at No. 4, a fall of two places, despite winning only one game in Qatar and failing to advance from the group stage.

England and the Netherlands, both beaten quarterfinalists, stay at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively.

Croatia climbed five places to No. 7.

European champion Italy is at No. 8 despite failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Morocco is the best-placed African nation at No. 11, up 11 places, for its historic run to the semifinals.

The United States at No. 13 is the best of the CONCACAF region teams, rising three places after advancing to the round of 16. Mexico is No. 15.

Japan leads the Asian confederation teams at No. 20, up four places, and Australia rises 11 places to No. 27. Both reached the round of 16.

Cameroon, which beat Brazil in the group stage, rose 10 places to be No. 33.

Qatar dropped 10 places to No. 60 after losing all three games as the home team at the World Cup.

In total, seven teams have risen by more than ten places in the Ranking since December 2021: Gambia (126th, plus 24), Morocco (11th, plus 17), Costa Rica (32nd, plus 17), Cameroon (33rd, plus 17), Equatorial Guinea (98th, plus 16), Indonesia (151st, plus 13) and Cuba (168th, plus 11).

India stayed stagnant at 106, with 1192.09 points, having played no matches in the last month of the year 2022.

The Indian men’s football team highest ranking is 94, while its lowest ranking was 173.

FIFA Rankings:

Leader Brazil (unchanged)

Moves into top 10 Croatia (7th, plus 5)

Moves out of top 10 Denmark (18th, minus 8)

Matches played in total 159

Most matches played Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, Qatar (8)

Biggest move by points Morocco (plus 108.85)

Biggest move by places Australia, Morocco (plus 11)

Biggest drop by points Denmark (minus 58.46)

Biggest drop by places Canada (minus 12)

Newly ranked teams None

Teams that are no longer ranked None

Inactive teams that are no longer ranked None

