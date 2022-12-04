FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Lionel Messi Strikes; ARG 1-0 AUS

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 01:09 IST
Al Rayyan, Qatar
GOAL!
Argentina are ahead. And it is none other than Lionel Messi who nets.
Brilliant play in the opposition box between the South American players presents Messi with some room to shoot. Messi obliges and puts the ball into the back of the net with a first-time shot.
ARG 1-0 AUS
Australia have a corner and they manage to find the head of the 6"6′ Suter inside the box, but he doesn’t manage to get the connection or direction on the header that he would have desired.
Graham Arnold’s men look to be getting into their stride as the game progresses.
They earn a corner following a promising endeavour up the field, but the resulting set piece isn’t precise enough as Argentina get the ball away from danger.
The Socceroos have done well until this point to keep the Argentines out of the danger area as Gomez creates room for himself outside the box and shapes to shoot.
But, no trouble for Australia as the Argentine’s shot flies way off the mark.
Jackson Irvine of Australia is the first name to go into the referee’s books on the evening for an unfair tackle.
Julian Alvarez goes on an adventurous run down the middle as he gets past a couple of yellow-clad defenders, but his heavy touch around the edge of the box takes him off to a difficult position as Australia clear their lines.
Alexis MacAllister seemed to be growing in confidence after his goal-scoring exploits last time out.
Argentina attempted to string a couple of neat passes together to get into the swing of things as they venture into the opposition box.
Argentina have started the game in a positive fashion moving the ball around comfortably as they seek to draw first blood.
KICKOFF!
We are underway at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.
Argentina in their traditional blue and white start off in a 4-1-2-3 setup while Australia, in yellow, begin in a 4-4-2 formation.
ARG 0-0 AUS
Lionel Scaloni and Graham Arnold both made one change each as Angel Di Maria will be replaced by Alejandro Gomez for Argentina and Keanu Baccus come in for Craig Goodwin for the Socceroos.
The winner of this pre-quarters knockout game will go on to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the tournament after the Dutchmen romped to a 3-1 win over the USA in the day’s early game.
Another landmark in the long illustrious career of Lionel Messi as the Argentine genius makes his 1000th professional appearance.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Australia.
Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar will host the Round of 16 knockout game.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia Latest Updates:
Argentina, who qualified top of Group C, take on Australia, Group D runners in their first knockout fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Argentina made their way through to the Round of 16 by virtue of winning their final two group games against Mexico and Poland after falling to a surprise opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Lionel Messi-led Argentina finished the group phase of the tournament with six points from three games.
Australia on the other hand made it to the knockouts after finishing second behind reigning champions France in Group D.
Australia also won their final to group games against Tunisia and Denmark after losing their opening fixture 4-1 against France.
Graham Arnold and Co. will be cautious about dealing with the South American team captained by the seven-time Balon D’Or winner, Messi.
Argentina are looking for their first World Cup trophy after their triumph in the year 1986 thanks to the magnificence of Diego Maradona.
Messi, touted as the heir to Maradona’s throne, will want to seal his legacy with a World Cup title.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
On what date will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia be played?
The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be played on December 4, Sunday.
Where will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia be played?
The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
What time will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia begin?
The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 4.
Which TV channels will broadcast the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia?
The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia?
The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Read all the Latest Sports News here