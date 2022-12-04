FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Lionel Messi Strikes; ARG 1-0 AUS

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia Latest Updates:

Argentina, who qualified top of Group C, take on Australia, Group D runners in their first knockout fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina made their way through to the Round of 16 by virtue of winning their final two group games against Mexico and Poland after falling to a surprise opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina finished the group phase of the tournament with six points from three games.

Australia on the other hand made it to the knockouts after finishing second behind reigning champions France in Group D.

Australia also won their final to group games against Tunisia and Denmark after losing their opening fixture 4-1 against France.

Graham Arnold and Co. will be cautious about dealing with the South American team captained by the seven-time Balon D’Or winner, Messi.

Argentina are looking for their first World Cup trophy after their triumph in the year 1986 thanks to the magnificence of Diego Maradona.

Messi, touted as the heir to Maradona’s throne, will want to seal his legacy with a World Cup title.

On what date will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia be played?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be played on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia be played?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia begin?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia?

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

