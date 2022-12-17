Argentina vs France Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Argentina got off to a rocky start in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game. Despite that loss, the Argentinians have showcased a strong mentality winning every game since then, carving a path to the finals of the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Lionel Messi and Co defeated Croatia to reach this stage of football’s biggest event. The former Barcelona man missed out on the World Cup in 2014 after coming agonizingly close and would be hoping to make it all the way this time.

France, on the other hand, have showcased the kind of depth they possess. Despite injuries to key personnel heading into the Qatar World Cup, they put on several fine displays. Les Blues could become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups in 60 years if they can defeat an inspired Argentinian side.

Advertisement

Not to forget that Kylian Mbappe will be taking part in his second World Cup final at the tender age of 23. The PSG star has already notched five goals in this edition of the FIFA World Cup with Lionel Messi being the only one to match that tally, thus providing us with the perfect ingredients for a blockbuster final.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France, here is all you need to know.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and France be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will take place on December 18, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs France be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs France begin?

Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Advertisement

Argentina vs France Possible Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Read all the Latest Sports News here